Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $16.32 on Friday. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

