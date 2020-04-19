Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $16.32 on Friday. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.

About NESTE OYJ/ADR

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

