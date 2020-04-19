BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BGAOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get BHP Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.80. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $31.06.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.