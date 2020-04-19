Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of KGSPF stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32.
About Kingspan Group
