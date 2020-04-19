Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KGSPF stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Access Floors, Environmental, and Light & Air.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Citigroup Initiates Coverage on THYSSENKRUPP AG/S
Citigroup Initiates Coverage on THYSSENKRUPP AG/S
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for NESTE OYJ/ADR
Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for NESTE OYJ/ADR
BHP Group Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank
BHP Group Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank
Kingspan Group Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group
Kingspan Group Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group
Akero Therapeutics Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Akero Therapeutics Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Bank of America Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group
Bank of America Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report