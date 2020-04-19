Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KGSPF stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Access Floors, Environmental, and Light & Air.

