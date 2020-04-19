Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AKRO. BidaskClub raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $20.56 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.22 million and a P/E ratio of -7.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,409,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after purchasing an additional 379,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

