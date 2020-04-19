Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $23.28 on Friday. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

