Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.
Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $23.28 on Friday. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Featured Story: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.