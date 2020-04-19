Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Hold

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Agilysys from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $143,700.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,023.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Sue Jones acquired 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,154.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,247.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 5,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

