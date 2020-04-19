ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Get ALSTOM/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

ALSMY opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. ALSTOM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52.

About ALSTOM/ADR

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALSTOM/ADR (ALSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALSTOM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSTOM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.