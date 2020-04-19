Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.75. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 308,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,610,559.90. Also, Director Daniel Shribman bought 47,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $502,365.80. Insiders have bought 810,834 shares of company stock worth $7,368,718 in the last quarter.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

