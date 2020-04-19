Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to Strong-Buy

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bemis Company, Inc. is a major supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products, healthcare, and other companies worldwide. They work collaboratively with forward-thinking companies to find better ways to succeed. With 59 facilities in 12 countries worldwide, Bemis offers scale and expertise that helps their customers succeed. Bemis has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 17,000 individuals worldwide. “

Get Amcor alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $8.78 on Friday. Amcor has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson bought 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 194.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,614,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 90.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 188,295 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.