American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

AMSC stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $121.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.90. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

