Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

