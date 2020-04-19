Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Hold

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Get SI-Bone alerts:

SIBN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-Bone from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of SI-Bone stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.86. SI-Bone has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SI-Bone will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $197,535.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,917.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $276,235 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in SI-Bone by 153.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after buying an additional 659,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SI-Bone by 1,070.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 122,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SI-Bone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SI-Bone by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SI-Bone (SIBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.