South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

SJI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

