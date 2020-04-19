Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Hold

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “For 2020, Silgan expects adjusted earnings per share at $2.28-$2.38. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year improvement of 8% from 2019. In 2020, sales will be lower across all of its segments. However, continued manufacturing efficiencies across all businesses will lead to higher segment income. The company’s proposed acquisition of Albea’s dispensing business will enhance product line and will be accretive to earnings and cash flow in 2020. The acquisition of Cobra Plastics will expand the closures segment into new markets and applications. Additionally, focus on cost control will help sustain margins. For first-quarter 2020, Silgan expects earnings at 45-50 cents compared with 46 cents in the prior-year quarter.The estimate for the quarter has gone down lately. Silgan has a positive earnings surprise history.”

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SLGN. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Silgan by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.