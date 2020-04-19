Morgan Stanley Upgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Equal Weight

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

E stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 172.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ENI has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $18.23 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ENI will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 314,650 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 389,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 82,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

