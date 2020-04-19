Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to “Overweight”

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $8,790,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
