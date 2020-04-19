Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to “Overweight”

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $8,790,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

