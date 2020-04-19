Nomura Upgrades Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to “Buy”

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra cut shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $994,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $308,958,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after buying an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053,330 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $210,801,000 after buying an additional 1,120,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,056,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.