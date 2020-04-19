Morgan Stanley Downgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Equal Weight

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Repsol from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Repsol has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). Repsol had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

