Total (NYSE:TOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Total (NYSE:TOT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 180,612 shares of Total stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,582,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,721,644 shares of company stock worth $14,386,807 and have sold 1,769,213 shares worth $15,225,098.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Total by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $513,133,000 after buying an additional 3,056,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after buying an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,328,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after buying an additional 1,149,927 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 991.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,055,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,550,000 after buying an additional 1,867,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

