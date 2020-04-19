Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) to Hold

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ARD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ARD stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

