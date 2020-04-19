Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARGKF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

OTCMKTS:ARGKF opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.44. Aggreko has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.30.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

