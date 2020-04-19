Zacks Investment Research Downgrades argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Hold

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Get argenx alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $143.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.85. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $169.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.