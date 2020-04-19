Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2021 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

JPM stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,039,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

