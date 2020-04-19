First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

NYSE FR opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

