Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $22.64 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $92.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,168,000 after buying an additional 1,770,725 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,002,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 668,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,086,000 after purchasing an additional 473,425 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

