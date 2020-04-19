First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FGBI. ValuEngine cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $22.65.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 12.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

