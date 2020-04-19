Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Up to $7.89

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $7.89. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 15,316,672 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INO. Maxim Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 259.07%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,722,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

