Analyzing First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and NBT Bancorp (NYSE:NBTB)

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Horizon National and NBT Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon National 0 1 8 0 2.89 NBT Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Horizon National presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 91.43%. NBT Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.84%. Given First Horizon National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Horizon National is more favorable than NBT Bancorp.

Dividends

First Horizon National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Horizon National pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Horizon National has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First Horizon National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

First Horizon National has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Horizon National and NBT Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon National $2.28 billion 1.10 $440.91 million $1.66 4.83 NBT Bancorp $511.56 million 2.72 $121.02 million $2.74 11.57

First Horizon National has higher revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp. First Horizon National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon National and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon National 19.35% 10.94% 1.25% NBT Bancorp 23.66% 11.19% 1.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of First Horizon National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Horizon National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Horizon National beats NBT Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, it engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 300 branches under the First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank brands. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 151 banking locations and 182 ATMs in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

