First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Trading 26.1% Higher

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC)’s share price traded up 26.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 639,918 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 395,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

First Cobalt Company Profile (CVE:FCC)

First Cobalt Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company's principal assets include the Greater Cobalt project, including the cobalt north, south, and central camps located in Ontario, Canada; and the Iron Creek project that is situated in Idaho, the United States.

