Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Gap Up to $13.65

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $13.65. Co-Diagnostics shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 16,429,906 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $374.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 160.48% and a negative net margin of 2,881.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

