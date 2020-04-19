Maverix Metals (MMX) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Maverix Metals (NYSE: MMX) is one of 43 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Maverix Metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Maverix Metals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Maverix Metals Competitors 699 2606 2333 87 2.32

Maverix Metals currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 80.52%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 12.10%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Maverix Metals lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million -$7.67 million 66.17 Maverix Metals Competitors $1.81 billion $154.47 million 34.84

Maverix Metals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Maverix Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals -22.20% 3.30% 2.78% Maverix Metals Competitors -7.82% 1.68% 1.10%

Summary

Maverix Metals peers beat Maverix Metals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

