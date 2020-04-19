Head-To-Head Contrast: Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) and Duke Realty (NASDAQ:DRE)

Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Property Reit and Duke Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Reit $2.06 billion 0.30 $4.09 billion N/A N/A Duke Realty $973.76 million 13.21 $428.97 million $1.44 24.25

Brookfield Property Reit has higher revenue and earnings than Duke Realty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brookfield Property Reit and Duke Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A Duke Realty 0 5 5 0 2.50

Duke Realty has a consensus target price of $35.04, indicating a potential upside of 0.34%. Given Duke Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than Brookfield Property Reit.

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Property Reit has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Realty has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookfield Property Reit pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Duke Realty pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Property Reit has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Duke Realty has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Reit and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Reit 1.35% 2.44% 0.27% Duke Realty 44.05% 8.80% 5.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Brookfield Property Reit on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (?BPR?) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (?BPY?) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock. Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

