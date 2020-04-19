Head to Head Review: INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR alerts:

This table compares INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR $31.68 billion 2.76 $4.08 billion $0.65 21.55 ANA HOLDINGS IN/S $18.57 billion 0.41 $996.99 million N/A N/A

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ANA HOLDINGS IN/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR 0 1 3 1 3.00 ANA HOLDINGS IN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and ANA HOLDINGS IN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR 12.86% 27.47% 13.25% ANA HOLDINGS IN/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR beats ANA HOLDINGS IN/S on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistic, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in A Coruña, Spain.

About ANA HOLDINGS IN/S

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment provides air transportation related operations, such as airport passenger, ground handling services, and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment engages in centering on the development and sales of travel plans. This segment also consists of planning and sales of branded travel packages using air transportation. The Trade and Retail segment imports and exports goods related to air transportation; food products; aerospace and electronics businesses; and semiconductors products, as well as involved in in-store and non-store retailing. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.