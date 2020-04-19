Head-To-Head Contrast: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and QTS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A QTS Realty Trust 0 2 9 0 2.82

QTS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $62.36, indicating a potential downside of 2.75%. Given QTS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QTS Realty Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of QTS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and QTS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 24.58% 10.00% 3.85% QTS Realty Trust 6.02% 2.81% 0.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and QTS Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 18.70 $18.96 million N/A N/A QTS Realty Trust $480.82 million 7.71 $31.29 million $2.63 24.38

QTS Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. QTS Realty Trust pays out 71.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years and QTS Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats QTS Realty Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 25 data centers and supports more than 1,100 Core customers primarily in North America.

