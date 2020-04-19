Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.22.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 2,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Encompass Health Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group
Encompass Health Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group
Adyen Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group
Adyen Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group
Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Erie Indemnity to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Erie Indemnity to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share
J & J Snack Foods Corp Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
J & J Snack Foods Corp Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report