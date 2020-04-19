Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.22.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 2,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.