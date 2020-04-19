Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADYEN. UBS Group set a €875.00 ($1,017.44) price target on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €882.00 ($1,025.58) price target on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) price target on Adyen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €690.00 ($802.33) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €814.25 ($946.80).

