Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

PDCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 49,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $18,687,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 734,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.