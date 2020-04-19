Brokerages Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is ($0.31). People’s United Financial reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBCT opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.