Brokerages Anticipate Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Zacks has also given Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 11 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ERIE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $176.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.96. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $130.20 and a one year high of $270.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Eugene C. Connell purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,995.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the first quarter valued at $1,100,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

