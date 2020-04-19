J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CL King initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $196.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

