Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €16.50 by UBS Group

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.19) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LIGHT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.69 ($27.54).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.