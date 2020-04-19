Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) & Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waitr and Stamps.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $191.68 million 3.95 -$291.31 million ($1.15) -8.60 Stamps.com $571.85 million 4.34 $59.23 million $3.33 43.70

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. Waitr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stamps.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Waitr and Stamps.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 2 3 0 2.60 Stamps.com 0 4 2 0 2.33

Waitr presently has a consensus price target of $4.34, suggesting a potential downside of 56.16%. Stamps.com has a consensus price target of $104.33, suggesting a potential downside of 28.31%. Given Stamps.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than Waitr.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Stamps.com shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Waitr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Stamps.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and Stamps.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -151.98% -60.38% -28.48% Stamps.com 10.36% 10.32% 7.49%

Volatility and Risk

Waitr has a beta of -8.77, indicating that its share price is 977% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stamps.com has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stamps.com beats Waitr on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the MetaPack, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

