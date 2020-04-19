Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Kaman posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kaman has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $985.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

In other news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.23 per share, with a total value of $98,402.50. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Kaman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaman by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

