$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.75. Amerisafe posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amerisafe.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.39 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Amerisafe by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Amerisafe by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Amerisafe by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMSF opened at $64.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94. Amerisafe has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerisafe (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.