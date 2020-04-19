Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €46.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €46.00 ($53.49) price target from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.90 ($39.42) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.59 ($50.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

