JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €33.90 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.90 ($39.42) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PHIA. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.59 ($50.69).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.