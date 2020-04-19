Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €11.00 Price Target at HSBC

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on F. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.21 ($14.20).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1 year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

