RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Set at C$1.15 by Pi Financial

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) has been assigned a C$1.15 price target by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 155.56% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of KUT stock opened at C$0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33. RediShred Capital has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$1.14.
RediShred Capital Company Profile
