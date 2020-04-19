RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Set at C$1.15 by Pi Financial

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) has been assigned a C$1.15 price target by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 155.56% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of KUT stock opened at C$0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33. RediShred Capital has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$1.14.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides onsite shredding services under the Proshred brand in the United States and internationally. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

