Pi Financial Analysts Give Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) a C$1.50 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$1.50 price target on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.74. The company has a market cap of $26.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
