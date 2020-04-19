$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

WDFC stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.09. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in WD-40 by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $2,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

